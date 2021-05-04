BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court Monday issued an order extending certain statewide filing deadlines for court documents after an outage of Idaho’s electronic court filing system.

Any documents that were due to be electronically filed in an Idaho state court either Friday, April 30 or May 3 will be deemed timely if filed on or before 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, the order states.

The system, Odyssey File & Serve, was unavailable for parts of Friday evening and Monday morning due to work to resolve system issues. This affected any users who needed to file court documents during those times, including parties who are representing themselves.

Filers meeting the order’s timeline have no need to submit individual requests for relief, the order states.

You can view the order HERE.

