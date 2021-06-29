BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday morning in Reclaim Idaho’s case against Idaho’s new anti-initiatives law.

Reclaim Idaho says the new law is unconstitutional by making it almost impossible to get a voter initiative on the ballot by requiring initiative campaigns collect signatures from 6% of registered voters in all of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. That’s up from the 18 districts previously required.

Following the hearing, Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville was pleased with the proceedings.

“Our attorneys argued persuasively in defense of the citizen initiative process, while those defending the anti-initiatives law failed to provide any reasonable defense,” Mayville said. “We are proud of our attorneys’ presentation today, and we’re pleased to see the Justices treat the issue of initiative rights with the urgency it deserves. We eagerly await the court’s decision, and we continue to believe we will prevail in this case.”

In the event Reclaim Idaho prevails in court, the organization will continue its signature drive for the Quality Education Act, a ballot initiative that would increase funding for K-12 education by over $300 million annually.

If the Court does not strike down the new anti-initiatives law, Reclaim Idaho will likely put its campaign for education funding on hold and instead proceed with a signature drive to qualify the Initiative Rights Act for the ballot.

