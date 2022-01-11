BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Newly updated websites offer a wealth of information for anyone looking to better understand Idaho’s court system.

For the current legislative session, the Idaho Supreme Court has updated annualreport.isc.idaho.gov to provide the Court’s 2022 annual report. The site contains information on the structure of the courts, budget priorities for the 2022 session, and statutorily required reports to the Legislature on topics such as court technology and guardianships. It also contains a digital version of the printed annual report provided to lawmakers.

The Court has also published a new version of its public data website, courtdata.idaho.gov. This website first launched in 2020 with statistics about filings and finances in Idaho’s state courts, provided through the most recent fiscal year. The redesigned site provides the same data, but in an improved presentation that offers a greater statewide context in a single view. Users now have more flexibility in how to sort and display data. The upgrade also laid the groundwork for future potential improvements.

Both websites are part of the Court’s commitment to transparent administration of Idaho’s court system. Independent access to data and other court information helps citizens and decision-makers better understand court functions and funding.

“Good government means being accessible to our citizens about the important work of the Judicial Branch,” Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said. “These websites and the information they contain are examples of our actions to deliver that.”

The post Idaho Supreme Court publishes annual report, enhances data website appeared first on Local News 8.