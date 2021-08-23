BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In a unanimous ruling Monday, the Idaho Supreme Court blocked the implementation of a new ballot initiative law that opponents said would have made it nearly impossible to bring a ballot initiative or referendum forward.

“Thousands of Idahoans are breathing sighs of relief today,” said Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville. “In the face of an assault on the initiative process by the Idaho legislature, our Supreme Court has fulfilled its obligation to protect the rights of every Idahoan.”

In a 55 page ruling, Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory W. Moeller said, ““We conclude that the (Secretary of State) and the Legislature have failed to represent a compelling state interest for limiting that right.”

You can view the ruling HERE.

You can also view a summary statement HERE.

