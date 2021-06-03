BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court announced Thursday morning it will hear Reclaim Idaho’s case against the new anti-initiatives law.

The hearing is scheduled for June 29 at 10 a.m. It will take place on Zoom and will be accessible to the public via live stream.

Reclaim Idaho believes the new law violates the constitutional right of Idahoans to propose initiatives, and the organization is asking the Supreme Court to strike down the law.

The Idaho Attorney General, who will defend the anti-initiatives law in court, requested last month the Idaho Supreme Court deny the case a hearing.

On Thursday, the Court decided to schedule a hearing for the case and in response to Reclaim Idaho’s request, to hear the case on an expedited schedule.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to argue our case on behalf of the people of Idaho,” said Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho. “The initiative process has been the guaranteed right of Idaho citizens for over 100 years. For the thousands of Idahoans who are paying close attention, it is a great relief to know that the Idaho Supreme Court understands the urgency of this issue.”

