BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case pitting the rights of individual voters to enact new laws against the power of the state Legislature to shape how ballot initiative efforts must be carried out.

Attorney Deborah Ferguson representing Reclaim Idaho says a new law making it harder to get initiatives on the ballot is the most difficult in the country.

She says ballot initiatives are now virtually impossible in Idaho.

But Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, representing the state, says there is no proof that the new requirements make ballot initiatives impossible. She says the new law ensures all corners of Idaho are included.

Following the hearing, Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville was pleased with the proceedings.

“Our attorneys argued persuasively in defense of the citizen initiative process, while those defending the anti-initiatives law failed to provide any reasonable defense,” Mayville said. “We are proud of our attorneys’ presentation today, and we’re pleased to see the Justices treat the issue of initiative rights with the urgency it deserves. We eagerly await the court’s decision, and we continue to believe we will prevail in this case.”

