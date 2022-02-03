BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A typically low-profile tax conformity bill to annually align Idaho with tax policy changes in federal law became the target of some Republican lawmakers who argued it circumvented the state constitution by approving same-sex marriage.

The House ran aground Wednesday and took a short break as Republican Rep. Ron Nate argued voting for the bill went against the Idaho Constitution.

Idaho voters in 2006 voted to ban gay marriage.

But the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 made such marriages legal, negating the Idaho law.

The House ultimately voted 46-22 to approve the measure that backers say includes changes that will save Idaho taxpayers money.

