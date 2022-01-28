BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho taxpayers can deduct some 2021 charitable contributions on their income taxes even if they use the standard deduction and don’t itemize.

They can claim cash contributions to qualifying organizations of up to $600 if they’re married filing jointly and $300 if they’re single or married filing separately. In 2020, the deduction was also available but only up to $300.

Congress created this temporary law because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Idaho conforms to it. Ordinarily, people who choose to take the standard deduction can’t claim a deduction for their charitable contributions.

To take the charitable deduction for Idaho, taxpayers should add the amount to their standard deduction when filing by paper. If they e-file, their software package should add this automatically. More information is available on the individual income tax forms page at tax.idaho.gov.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is Monday, April 18.

The post Idaho taxpayers can claim some 2021 charitable contributions without itemizing appeared first on Local News 8.