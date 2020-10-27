Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Education Association says Governor Brad Little’s move to a Stage 3 response to COVID-19 was necessary. But, teachers are taking issue with his decision to exempt public schools from the order.

IEA President Layne McInelly released this formal response:

“We appreciate Gov. Little recognizing the hard work of Idaho educators. However, the lack of accountability related to testing, tracing and transparency remains a major concern in our schools. Without it, and with physical space limited by classroom sizes in our state that rank sixth highest in the country, we have little confidence that the move to Stage 3 will keep students and educators safe in many areas of the state.

We are in a crisis. Local districts and communities have all the responsibility to follow the advice of medical professionals and safety protocols. The degree to which they have resources such as physical space, PPE, and testing should determine the degree of remote learning – not political pressure. We hope true partnerships between educators and administrators eclipses politics and develops one set of rules for how schools can operate safely. We look forward to cementing those rules together with our communities and parents.”