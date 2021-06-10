LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho was awarded $30.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funds Wednesday to address health disparities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the money awarded Wednesday is part of the $2.25 billion in supplementary funding previous approved by Congress.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the money is intended to improve COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for at-risk populations, improve state and local health department services and address health disparities related to the pandemic.

State health officials say more than 193,000 Idaho residents have been infected with coronavirus since the pandemic began.

So far more than 694,000 people have received at least one vaccine dose.

