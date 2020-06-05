News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Because of an ever-growing number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho Long Term Care Facilities, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will now publish a weekly report, beginning Friday.

The reports will focus on data provided in aggregate numbers of cases and deaths association with long-term care facilities. This is the first report.

“We have re-examined the data, which unfortunately includes an increasing number of cases now, and have developed a process to release the numbers for specific facilities without revealing a diagnosis of COVID-19 or the cause of death for any individual resident,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health. “It’s a delicate balance to protect the privacy of Idahoans while also being as transparent as possible.”

Idaho has about 400 long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing homes, assisted living/memory care, and intermediate care facilities.