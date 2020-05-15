IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little announced his plans for Stage 2 of the State’s approach to reopening segments of Idaho on Thursday.

Under Idaho Rebounds Stage 2, more services can open provided they do so safely by following protocols lined out in the Idaho Rebounds Guidance.

Some of the protocols include: maintain the six‐foot physical distancing requirements for employees and patrons; the ability to provide adequate sanitation andperson hygiene for employees, vendors and patron; frequent disinfection of the business; identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons; and identifying strategies for address ill employees.

Under the guidance, all vulnerable populations should continue to self‐quarantine, and gatherings of both public and private of less than 10 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed, may occur.

Idahoans should still continue to minimize non‐essential travel and people entering Idaho from another country or from an area outside Idaho with substantial community spread or case rates higher than Idaho are encouraged to self‐quarantine for 14 days.

“As we continue to reopen, it will be important for southeast Idaho, particularly older and more vulnerable population, to continue to stay home as much as they can,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said. “Everyone should still continue to practice measures to

prevent the spread of COVID‐19 by physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands. This will protect you, your family and your community.”

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited.

However, indoor gyms, close contact services such as hair/nail/massage/cosmetic services and restaurant dining rooms may

reopen, but reopening is coningent on their ability to meet protocols set forth by Idaho Rebounds.

Bars, nightclubs and large venues such as movie theaters are to remain closed. Bars and nightclubs will be able to reopen in Stage 3 on May 30.

“To keep southeast Idaho safe and strong, we need to stay vigilant and continue to work together to suppress the virus in our state. We’ve done it so far. We continue to do it as we take the next cautious steps to a safe, phased reopening,” Mann said.

For more information on the guidelines to reopen Idaho, visit rebound.idaho.gov.