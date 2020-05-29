IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Little announced his plans for Idaho Rebounds Stage 3, the state’s approach to reopening segments of the Idaho economy, on Thursday.

“As we open parts of our economy, we know and expect that there may be an uptick in new coronavirus cases,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director. “I can’t stress enough the importance of physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands. This will protect you, your family and your community.”

As with all stages in the Governor’s plan, services can open provided they do so safely by following protocols which include:

maintain the six-foot physical distancing requirements for employees and patrons

the ability to provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for employees, vendors and patrons

frequent disinfection of the business

identifying how face coverings and gloves may be required by employees, vendor and/or patrons

identifying strategies that address ill employees

Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan will take effect June 1 allowing gatherings both public and private of 10 – 50 people where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed; non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission; and 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho has been discontinued. In addition, Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should minimize exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.

“Our efforts have slowed the spread, but they have not cured the disease,” said Mann. “It’s more important than ever for southeast Idaho to behave cautiously as we ease restrictions – if not for their own sake, for the vulnerable, like the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

In accordance with Stage 3, bars and movie theaters can reopen if they have the ability to meet business protocols. However, visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities are still prohibited and nightclubs and large venues such as sporting events and movie theaters will remain closed.

For more information on the guidelines to reopen Idaho, click HERE.