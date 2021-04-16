BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The number of Idahoans joining the state’s labor force in March was virtually unchanged from February. According to the Idaho Labor Department, the total number of working Idahoans increased by 501 in March to a total of 870,560 people.

That brought the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 3.2%, down from 3.3% in February.

The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 3.5% to 28,815.

The labor force showed substantial year-over-year gains, up 9,185 people over March of 2020. Total unemployment was 4,485, or 18.4%, higher than year-ago levels due to pandemic related job loss. However, the department said the number of Idahoans with jobs was up one-half of a percent over March 2020.

Year-over-year, the Idaho Falls market area saw the greatest job gains for March at 4.3%. Pocatello was up 3.2% and also experienced substantial job gains.

