Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation kept their seats and voters permanently set the number of Idaho’s legislative districts at 35.

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan.

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican, has retained his seat for a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Rudy Soto.

And U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also won, gaining a 12th term representing Idaho residents in the eastern-most half of the state.

Simpson defeated Democrat Aaron Swisher for the second time on Tuesday.