Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor is warning people about a scam targeting people who did not file a claim.

If you are approached, they say you should send an email to fraud@labor.idaho.gov You should not include personally identifiable information, like a Social Security number.

A Labor Department employee will then follow up to gather more information. Employers who notice a claim has been filed for one of their employees who is still working, should also alert the department.

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said, “Idaho employers and workers are our first – and best – line of defense against unemployment insurance fraud.”

Increased incidents of fraud are being reported in states across the country. The Department says detailed information about citizens seems to have been obtained through past cyber breaches and is now being used to file claims under those names.

You can find more information on the Idaho Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website or call 800-432-3545.