IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Realtors are learning the Idaho housing market had one of the best years in real estate sales.

The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors says more people were moving to Idaho than any other state last year.

Idaho Falls is also being recognized for its record-breaking year for in-market sales.

According to the Department of Labor, the city of Idaho Falls has recovered jobs and employment and is actually doing better than a year ago.

Realtors say the job market is one of the reasons why so many people want to move here.

“We’re also seeing people who are moving here because of the price in the cost of real estate, even though it’s higher than it’s ever been here, it’s still more affordable than many other parts around the country and people see it as a place where they can buy a home for good price and better price and where they are right now,” relator Chad Murdock said.

Murdock anticipates 2021 to be similar to 2020, with rates continuing to stay low and prices continuing to go up. If you’re looking to sell, he says now is the time.

