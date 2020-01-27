Animals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are being criticized for taking part in a research project that led to the killing of 206 elk across southern Idaho from Pocatello to Nampa.

The hunting and fishing group Idaho For Wildlife recently posted photos of butchered elk quarters stacked on pallets online, drawing attention to the hunt that happened between July and October of 2019.

Mike McDonald, regional wildlife manager for the agency’s Magic Valley region, told the Idaho Statesman the elk represent less than 1% of the population in the area.

He says the kill was part of a University of Idaho graduate student’s research on deterring elk, which are causing significant damage to private landowners who then file claims with the state.