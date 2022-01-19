BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials are requesting $392,000 from the general fund to kill wolves in Idaho, and with other revenue sources will have just more than $1 million for that purpose starting this summer.

The Wolf Depredation Control Board made the request Wednesday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee.

The five-member board is contained within the governor’s office and allocates money for wolf control actions approved by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

The board also gets money from livestock producers and fees paid by hunters and trappers.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will make a decision about the budget request later this session.

