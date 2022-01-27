BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife managers say the state’s wolf population remained steady last year at about 1,500.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game made its wolf population estimate public on Thursday during an Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting.

Officials say the estimate represents wolf numbers during August and is based in part on information from hundreds of trail cameras.

Idaho lawmakers last year approved a law greatly expanding wolf killing in what some lawmakers stated could reduce the wolf population by 90%.

Officials say the wolf population has been at about 1,500 in each of the last three years in August.

The post Idaho wolf population holding steady, wildlife officials say appeared first on Local News 8.