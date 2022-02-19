BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of her 9-year-old stepson.

The Idaho Statesman reports Monique Osuna made the plea on Wednesday in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to pursue the death penalty.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.

Emrik Osuna died in September 2020, a day after someone called police to report a medical emergency at his home.

When Meridian Police officers arrived at the house, they could not detect Emrik’s heartbeat, and said they saw signs of abuse.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead the next day.

The post Idaho woman pleads guilty in death of young stepson appeared first on Local News 8.