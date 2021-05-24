COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband, after the judge told her that her explanation for the man’s death did not hold up.

KXLY-TV reported that 67-year-old Lori Isenberg made a deal to plead guilty to second degree murder in February.

Isenberg is already serving time for embezzling $579,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she worked.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Around the same time in 2018, her husband was found dead in Lake Coeur d’Alene with lethal levels of Benadryl in his system.

In court Monday, Isenberg gave a rambling explanation calling her husband’s death an accident. But Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Isenberg to life in prison with 30 years fixed.

The post Idaho woman sentenced to life for killing husband appeared first on Local News 8.