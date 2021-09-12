<i>Patrick Sison/AP</i><br/>Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Twenty years ago, the worst terror attacks on American soil unfolded in three spots across the nation, today America is pausing to show it will never forget.

Memorials were held in local communities all throughout our area to remember and mourn one of America’s most tragic events.

In Ammon, a local Honor Guard highlighted the emotion of this 9-11 Memorial service at McCowin Park this morning. Members of the Police, Sheriff’s Office, and Fire Department all gathered to read the names of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and in Shanksville Pennsylvania 20 years ago.

A large flag waved proudly in the breeze of one of the extensions on the ladder truck.

In Madison County, the Madison Fire Department pipe brigade celebrated patriot day with bagpipes, a flag-raising, and the tolling of the bell.

Throughout the day, people could walk through Porter park, for a self-guided tour of the events of September 11.

And for one Firefighter and EMT who worked the overnight shift, he knew he had to stay for the memorial ceremony.

Jeff Gibbons says “I remember that day, I was actually at college, and I turned on the TV and saw when the first plane hit and it just changed the world. And I guess that’s kind of why I got into the fire service, just to help people and give back to the community, and just give my support to all who lost their lives and put their lives on the line that day, that you know, we all remember.”

The tradition continued in Jackson as well, with a unique twist..

Emergency responders came to the town square to honor the victims with a simple bell ringing and prayer.

But after, they hiked Josie’s to Snow King to represent the emergency responders who climbed the stairs of the world trade center on September 11.

