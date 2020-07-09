BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Unemployed Idahoans filed 4,924 claims for benefits during the week that ended July 4, down 9% from the previous week.

There were 29,090 continued claims, which also fell off by 6% over the previous week.

The department paid out $35.7 million in claims during the week. Regular, non-Covid-19 related unemployment benefit payouts were $6.8 million, about five times higher than a year ago.

CARES Act programs paid out $1.5 million in extended unemployment compensation, $2.4 million for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $25 million for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 layoffs reached $602.4 million by July 4.

You can see all of the latest claim data here.

