IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 40 Idahoans will be honored with Idaho Philanthropy Day awards during community celebrations throughout the state in November.

“Idaho’s volunteers provide enormous benefits to our people and communities across the state. It is important that we take the time to recognize those individuals who give so much back to our state by volunteering their time and talent to improve the lives of those around them,” Gov. Brad Little said.

Winners were chosen by the Idaho Philanthropy Day judges committee after studying each nomination to decide which ones best encompass the spirit of philanthropy. The criteria for selection included time, talent, treasure and involvement in the community. The event is jointly organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

All winners for each category have been announced except three regional Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year awards, which will be announced live at each celebration. The list of winners can be found at IdahoNonprofits.org.

The Idaho Philanthropy Day ceremonies will be streamed online again this year. Idaho Nonprofit Center CEO Kevin Bailey said, “2020 was a hard year on everyone but because we had to go virtual last year, we were able to showcase the winners at a much higher level. We cannot wait to share more inspiring stories with our generous state.”

Each online award ceremony will be broadcast live via the Idaho Nonprofit Center Facebook and YouTube pages.

Northern Idaho: Nov. 4 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. PT

Eastern Idaho: Nov. 9 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. MT

Southwestern Idaho: Nov. 10 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. MT

RSVP for your local event at idahononprofits.org/idaho-philanthropy-day

Idaho Philanthropy Day annual ceremonies were revitalized in 2017 by the Idaho Association of Fundraising Professionals, Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and the Idaho Nonprofit Center. In 2020, Serve Idaho partnered with the Idaho Nonprofit Center to recognize outstanding volunteers and philanthropists, replacing the Idaho’s Brightest Stars previously hosted by Serve Idaho.

