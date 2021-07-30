IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of us could soon see some extra money in our wallets.

Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Friday the state will start issuing direct deposits or mailed checks as part of his tax relief package passed earlier this year.

The amount you get will be based on your 2019 tax return.

It will be either $50 per taxpayer and each dependent, or 9% of the tax amount reported, whichever is greater.

“Idaho’s economy continues to blow past projections. We are leading the country in economic prosperity. This year, we achieved the single largest tax cut in state history! We’ve returned your tax dollars with our record budget surplus,” Governor Little said. “These tax cuts boost Idahoans’ prosperity, and they keep our tax rates competitive and our business climate vibrant.”

The Idaho State Tax Commission has a web page with FAQs on the tax rebate HERE.

