POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Foodbank is asking Idahoans to show them just how kind we are.

On Monday, the Idaho Foodbank launched their new fundraising and awareness campaign called IdahoKind.

The campaign runs from Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Valentine’s Day. People are encouraged to share acts of kindness, volunteer, and share their heartwarming stories on social media using the hashtag #IdahoKind.

“IdahoKind is a challenge to all of us to reach out and help our neighbors and showcase what a beautiful thing it is to see people come together in a positive way,”says Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank.

During this four week period, any donations made to the Foodbank will be matched up to $100,000 by generous community members, Duane and Lori Stueckle.

If the match is met, The Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide food for up to one million meals to Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is a year-long issue. It’s not just during Thanksgiving and Christmas time,” said Kia Shaw, the Eastern Idaho Branch Manager for the Foodbank.

“Right now with Covid and everything going on, Feeding America is predicting about 1 in 8 Idahoans are food insecure. That’s a next door neighbor. That’s a relative you may not talk to that often,” Shaw said.

Go to idahofoodbank.org/idahokind to donate. People can also mail or drop off a check or cash to the Idaho Foodbank office at 555 S 1st Avenue in Pocatello.

