Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare staff will not update the COVID-19 dashboard case data on Thursday.

The counts from Thursday will be included in the Friday update.

The weekly PCR testing percent positivity data, normally updated on Thursdays, will be updated on Friday morning.

The Idaho State University COVID-19 Testing Site will close at noon on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday to observe Thanksgiving.

It will reopen on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.

