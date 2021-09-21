BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health care workers are exhausted and angry.

Some of Idaho’s coronavirus vaccines are expiring because they have sat unused for so long.

And coronavirus case numbers and deaths continue to climb, putting the state among the worst in the nation for the rate of new COVID-19 diagnoses.

Idaho’s public health leaders painted a grim picture — again — during a weekly briefing on the pandemic Tuesday.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppsen says the state continues to set record highs with 686 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 18.

He says those numbers are expected to continue to climb, and he urged residents to get vaccinated.

