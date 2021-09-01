POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It was a big day for Pocatello as they officially welcomed the Savage Rail Port of Southern Idaho to the area.

The ribbon was officially cut to Idaho’s first Intermodal Rail Terminal.

The new transportation hub makes it easier for Idaho farmers to export agricultural products to global markets.

The farm products like hay are loaded in shipping containers and brought to the rail yard where a machine called a reacher stacks them on rail cars to be taken directly to the ports for international shipping.

The benefits are huge for farmers and anyone who drives.

“You know what it does it moves our farm families from Idaho closer to their ultimate consumer efficiently and safely and taking competition off the roads that we all use, so the minute you take a farm in Aberdeen and move that growers commodity closer to either a national market or an international market in this case it makes farming more profitable and more sustainable,” Governor Brad Little said.

Savage is a global company that has its roots in Idaho and Utah and is celebrating 75 years in business.

It is now a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services.

The post Idaho’s first Intermodal Rail Terminal appeared first on Local News 8.