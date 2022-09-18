POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello and the Idaho Heritage Partners invite the community to celebrate Pocatello’s heritage at Idaho’s Heritage Conference kickoff celebration Monday, Sept. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Historical Complex.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event will offer a taste of Pocatello’s history including food vendors, informational and craft booths, and music and dance reminiscent of a bygone era. The event will provide the opportunity to meet prominent authors of the histories of Pocatello and Southeast Idaho and to purchase signed copies of their books. The community is invited to enjoy all the venues in the historical complex including the Fort Hall Replica, Pocatello Junction, the Bannock County Historical Museum, and Zoo Idaho; all of which will be free to event attendees.

This event is part of the Fourth Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference happening in Pocatello September 19-22, 2022. Attendees of the conference in its entirety will learn about Idaho’s history, anthropology, archaeology, and much more including historic and community preservation programs like Certified Local Governments. This year’s conference features keynote speaker Ruth J. Abram, and includes 30 breakout sessions and five different field trip options. Field trip options are a tour of Oregon Trail highlights west of Fort Hall and/or a tour of local museums, the Portneuf River Site and Brady Chapel, Pocatello’s houses of worship, or Main Street development opportunities in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Attendees of the Monday evening event are welcome to register for the conference in its entirety at the event if interested. For details on the conference, visit idahosheritageconference.org.

The Historical Complex is located at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs, Pocatello, ID.

The post Idaho’s Heritage Conference kicks off Monday appeared first on Local News 8.