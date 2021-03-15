IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in January. That’s down slightly from a revised 3.8% rate for December, and well below April 2020’s revised historic high of 11.6%.

Revisions made to Idaho’s 2020 unemployment rate are the result of an annual benchmarking process conducted each year by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Civilian labor force

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted labor force went virtually unchanged in January at 900,205, up 1.1% (+10,015) over its revised pre-pandemic level in March of 2020.

The total number of working Idahoans increased by 3,513 in January to 869,162, up 0.4%.

Unemployed Idahoans dropped 10.3% to 31,043.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

January’s labor force participation rate – the percentage of people 16 years and older with jobs or looking for work – was 63.1%, down 0.1 percentage points from December.

Idaho’s labor force continued to show year-over-year gains, up 1.2% (+10,261 people) from January 2020. Total unemployment remained 8,216 (+36%) higher than year-ago levels due to the large pandemic-related job losses early in 2020. However, the number of Idahoans with jobs was up two-tenths of a percent (+2,045) over January 2020, indicating that the pace of job growth had recovered following the pandemic’s slowdown.

Nonfarm Jobs

An additional 4,500 nonfarm jobs brought January’s total to 780,900 (+0.6%), exceeding the state’s benchmarked pre-pandemic peak of 773,400 jobs. Six industry sectors experienced some job gains from December, with construction (+3.3%), natural resources (+2.7%), government (+1.5%) and financial activities (+1.5%) showing the greatest gains. Information (-1.4%) and other services (-0.8%) saw the largest over-the-month declines.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were up by 8,300 over January 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1% despite the pandemic-related job losses seen in April 2020. Five industries showed job gains, led by construction (+8.6%), financial activities (+6.7%) and trade, transportation and utilities (+4%). The four industries hit hardest by pandemic job losses — information (-13.8%), other services (-6.3%), leisure and hospitality (-1.7%) and education and health services (-1.2%) — were below benchmarked year-ago levels. Government also experienced a year-over-year loss of 1%.

Four of Idaho’s five Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw nonfarm job gains from December 2020 to January 2021. Pocatello saw the highest increase at 0.8%, followed by Coeur d’Alene (+0.4%), Boise (+0.3%) and Idaho Falls (+0.1%). Lewiston experienced a decline of 1.4%.

Year-over-year, the Idaho Falls MSA had the greatest job gains at 2.8%. Benchmarking revisions contributed to a 1.9% increase for Coeur d’Alene and 1.3% rise in jobs for Pocatello. Boise saw a slight increase of 0.2%. Lewiston experienced a 2.4% job loss over January 2020.

National Comparisons

Nationally, January’s unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 6.3%, with the number of unemployed decreasing by 606,000 to 10.1 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 49,000 to 142.7 million in January, but it was still 6.5% below its pre-pandemic February 2020 level by 9.9 million.

The post Idaho’s January unemployment down to 3.4% appeared first on Local News 8.