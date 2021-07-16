IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3% from May to June.

Total employment grew to 875,305, up 0.1% (+1,152), while total unemployment dropped -0.8% (-221) to 27,103.

Idaho’s labor force grew by one-tenth of a percent to 902,408 (+931), marking three consecutive months of gains. The labor force participation rate decreased from 62.7% to 62.6%.

In June, Idaho’s nonfarm payroll jobs jumped to 789,700, up 0.8% (+6,200) from 783,500 in May. Industries showing job gains included information (+6.9%), state government (+3.8%), natural resources (+2.6%), other services (+2%), accommodation and food services (+1.7%), construction (+1.4%), education and health services (+1.1%), finance and insurance (+1%), local government (+0.7%), professional and business services (+0.6%), wholesale trade (+0.3%), and durable goods manufacturing (+0.3%).

Five industries experienced job declines in June: federal government (-4.3%), arts, entertainment and recreation (-1.5%), real estate, and rental and leasing (-0.9%), nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.3%), and retail (-0.1%). Transportation, warehousing and utilities saw no change.

Each of Idaho’s five Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw nonfarm job gains. Pocatello experienced the largest gain at 2.9%, followed by Idaho Falls at 1.1%, Boise at 1%, Coeur d’Alene at 0.9% and Lewiston at 0.7%.

Year-over-Year

June’s year-over-year labor market numbers continue to demonstrate Idaho’s economic strength and resilience.

Total unemployment dropped 56.3% (-34,866) to 27,103 as out-of-work Idahoans returned to work, pushing the number of people working up 6.4% (+52,466) to 875,305.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased 6.8% (+50,300) from June 2020, with every major sector showing increases. Leisure and hospitality – the most affected industry during the pandemic – was 17.5% above where it was one year ago and 0.6% above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

All five of Idaho’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains greater than 5%. Pocatello jobs showed the greatest increase at 8.4%, followed by Idaho Falls (+7.9%), Coeur d’Alene (+7.3%), Boise (+6.2%) and Lewiston (+5.5%).

The state’s labor force – the only indicator that did not experience a sharp decline during the pandemic – also showed gains from June 2020, up 2% (+17,600) to 902,408.

National Comparisons

Nationally, June’s unemployment rate increased from 5.8% to 5.9%, with the number of unemployed up 169,844 to 9.5 million. The nation’s labor force increased by 151,000 to 161 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 850,000 to 145.8 million.

