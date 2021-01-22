BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-A coalition of Idaho’s largest employers have come together to oppose legislative efforts to end Idaho’s federal emergency declaration.

The CEO’s represent some of the state’s most influential businesses and nearly 40,000 employees.

Their open letter states:

“Idaho Governor Brad Little recently issued a stark warning about the efforts taking place in the Idaho Legislature to rescind the federal emergency declaration for Idaho’s coronavirus response. We join the governor in his opposition of this effort and share his concern for the grave consequences it would have for Idaho businesses and our employees.

We all want to do something — take some action — to move us closer to the normalcy we long for. But this legislation, rather than jumpstarting that transition, runs the risk of causing Idaho companies to fall behind our neighbors and industry peers in our recovery efforts.

Many Idaho businesses continue to provide critical services, products, food and jobs to our communities through these difficult times. But the only way our companies are able to do that is by staying focused on supporting the health and safety of our employees.

The resources provided by the federal emergency declaration help us do that, and we’re continuing to look to those resources as we plan for vaccinations and economic recovery throughout our state. The declaration does not shut us down or take away our rights. In fact, the federal support helps keep us open and forging our own path toward recovery.

We all want the pandemic to be over, but removing the emergency declaration and the federal support that comes with it will not make that happen. As we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we join Governor Little in asking our legislature to stay the course and keep the structures in place that can help our Idaho businesses, the people they employ, and the families that depend on them.”

Signed:

Bradley Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount

Charlene Maher, President & CEO, Blue Cross of Idaho

Chris Roth, President & CEO, St. Luke’s

Garrett Lofto, President & CEO, J.R. Simplot Company

George Mulhern, CEO & Chairman, Cradlepoint

Lisa Grow, President & CEO, Idaho Power

Nate Jorgensen, CEO, Boise Cascade

Odette Bolano, President & CEO, Saint Alphonsus

Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO, Micron

The post Idaho’s largest industries back Governor’s declaration appeared first on Local News 8.