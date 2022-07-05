IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up’s Mutton Bustin’ Qualifier event is set for on July 30.

This new event opens the door for kids who want a chance to ride a sheep and see if they have what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the rodeo in August. This “fun for the whole family” event will be at Teton Toyota, 2252 West Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls, with vendors, activities, Champs Heart and a live broadcast with Don Jarret from THE WOLF.

“Mutton Bustin’ is a popular event and fills up fast each year, so we opened up this qualifier to give more kids a chance to participate in the rodeo action,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “Mutton Bustin’ is a great way to introduce kids to rodeo in a fun and encouraging atmosphere.”

The War Bonnet Round Up is also teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House to donate a portion of the proceeds to their nonprofit organization that provides comfort and support to families with sick kids receiving medical care at one of our local hospitals.

To sign up, visit the City of Idaho Falls’ website here.

Participants will register to ride at a specific time on July 30, with the first time slot at 11 a.m. Children who enter the Mutton Bustin’ event must weigh 50 lbs. or less. Helmets will be provided, and contestants must wear closed-toe shoes and long pants.

There will be 10 riders in each time slot. The top-scoring riders from each time slot will move on to ride in the War Bonnet Round Up on Aug. 3, 4, 5 or 6.

The price is $15 per child. If your child qualifies then it will be an additional $10 at the rodeo. The back number for the rodeo will be handed out on July 30, which will be the child’s ticket into the War Bonnet Round Up. Qualifiers will choose what night of the rodeo they wish to ride based on availability spots. Tickets for the War Bonnet Round Up will be sold at the qualifying event for parents to buy.

Children who do not qualify to ride at the rodeo will receive a free child tcket to watch the rodeo. Each child must be accompanied by a paying adult.

