BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho District of the United States District and Bankruptcy Court has closed to all but essential cases until April 15. The courthouses in Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene and the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors of the James A. McClure Federal Building will be closed.

The determination of what can be considered “essential” will be left to presiding judges. In those cases, video and telephonic means will be used whenever possible to keep contact to a minimum.

Judges will continue to consider bankruptcy, civil or criminal motions that can be decided without oral argument or in-court presentation of evidence. All jury trials scheduled to begin on or before May 11 are continued until further order of the Court. Under the Speedy Trial Act, the court says those continuancesoutweigh the best interest of the public and each defendant’s right to a speedy trial.

Mail and emails will continue to be processed.

