BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission might ask you to prove who you are in order to protect your personal information and keep tax refunds from going to fraudsters.

After you file your state income tax return, the Tax Commission might send you a letter asking you to validate your identity or confirm that it was you filing the return.

All income tax returns go through fraud detection reviews before the state issues any refunds. If you receive a letter, take the requested action right away. Once you validate your identity or confirm that you filed a return, processing of your refund will continue.

If you receive a verification letter but haven’t filed a return, you could be a victim of identity theft. Contact the Tax Commission to help you take the next steps.

“We can’t pay your refund or future refunds until you respond,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “Many taxpayers haven’t responded to our letters for several years in a row, and they’re missing out on money that belongs to them.”

Last year, the agency sent more than 19,500 verification letters to taxpayers and stopped more than $51.4 million from going to criminals. One return alone fraudulently sought a refund of over $49.5 million.

For more information, click HERE. You also can call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

