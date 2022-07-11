Kolby White/Idaho Fish and Game Multiple geese with goslings were runover with a vehicle in three separate locations on Bloomington Bottoms Road near Bloomington over 4th of July weekend. The heads of many of the geese were removed and taken from the scene. July 2022.

Kolby White/Idaho Fish and Game Multiple adult geese and their goslings were runover by a vehicle in three locations along Bloomington Bottoms Road near Bloomington over the 4th of July weekend. Heads were removed from many of the dead geese– like this one– and taken from the scene. July 2022.

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking the public’s help in solving a particularly unusual wildlife case near the small community of Bloomington in Bear Lake County.

Sometime over the 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over multiple adult Canada geese crossing a road with their non-flying goslings in tow. This happened in three separate locations within a 200-yard stretch of Bloomington Bottoms Road about one mile before it intersects with Pole Line Road. In each location, heads of many of the dead geese were removed and taken from the scene.

If anyone has information that might be helpful with this investigation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at 208-204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards are available to those with information that leads to an arrest.

