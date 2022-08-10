BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Republican Party is pleased to welcome Dorothy Moon as its new Chairwoman.

At the close of the Idaho Republican Party’s biennial convention in Twin Falls, Moon was elected by a wide margin to serve a two-year term as chair.

“It is an honor to be elected to serve as chair of our party. I promised the hardworking men and women of Idaho that I would work to give them a voice and return this party to its founding principles. The 2022 election offers exciting opportunities for our party, and I am looking forward to working with our candidates up and down the ballot to ensure our state remains a bulwark against the radical left and a safe haven for all who love liberty,” Moon said.

She assumed the position immediately.

