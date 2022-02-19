BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Republican Party is responding to governor candidate Ammon Bundy switching his affiliation from Republican to Independent.

The Idaho Republic Party says Bundy never actually shared the party’s values or platform.

Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna went as far as to call Bundy a RINO.

That is someone who they say is Republican-In-Name-Only, and Luna called Bundy the Ultimate RINO.

“We hear the term ‘RINO’ used freely to describe some members of our party. If you wonder what a RINO is, look no further than Ammon Bundy. He is the ultimate RINO,” Luna said. “However, our priority has always been and will continue to be driving registered republicans to the polls and ensuring their voice is heard on May 17.”

In Bundy’s public notice he was leaving the party, he said the Republican platform is something he stands behind specifically limited government, fiscal responsibility and ending abortion.

Bundy called the Idaho Republican Party corrupt and cited it as motivation for the move away.

