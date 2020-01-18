Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Correction has proposed to reduce the amount they pay to house their inmates in county jails and Idaho sheriffs are concerned.

Currently, the state pays county jails $55 a day for the first seven days and $75 a day after, to house their inmates. The Idaho Sheriffs’ Association says the tiered system was put in place as an incentive to the state to pick up their prisoners in a timely manner. Now, IDOC is proposing to only pay a flat rate of $60 a day which the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association says could cost counties hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“If they’re going to go to $60 a day and our costs are between $90-$100 a day. Somebody has to pay that. We can’t just shut the jail off and say ‘we’re not going to take any inmates.’ Once a person is convicted we need to get rid of those state inmates and house our own physical inmates that are the county inmates, that money is coming from taxpayers,” said Bingham County Sheriff, Craig Rowland.

The Idaho Sheriffs’ Association says that additionally, IDOC wants to change the existing law so they have the flexibility on when they pick up their inmates from county jails.

Rowland says the jails are already overcrowded enough with county inmates.

On January 22, the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association will have a private meeting with IDOC to try to come to an agreement.