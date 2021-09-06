BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who has walked away from her job in the community.

Venecia M. Lopez, IDOC #130833, was last seen about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 29-hundred block of West Elder Street in Boise.

Lopez is Hispanic, 21 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

On April 16, 2019, in Ada County, Lopez was sentenced to two years to five years for possession of a controlled substance. She was scheduled to be eligible for parole on Oct. 3, 2021. Her sentence was to be discharged on Oct. 2, 2024.

People with information about Lopez’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

