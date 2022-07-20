IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a walkaway from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center.

Tyrel Steven Petersen, IDOC #97320, left the facility without permission about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tyrel Steven Petersen’s DMV photo

Peterson is 30-years-old, white with fair skin, short blonde hair, and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has “Carter” tattooed on the left side of his chest. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie with a Kansas City Chiefs logo. He was carrying his guitar and a red, gallon-size water jug.

Petersen’s criminal record includes felony convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He has been eligible for parole since June 21, 2021. His sentence was to be satisfied on Nov. 3, 2025.

People with information about Petersen’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

The post IDOC seeks Idaho Falls walkaway appeared first on Local News 8.