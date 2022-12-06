BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who walked away while on an errand in the community.

Holly J. Roberson, IDOC #137564, was last seen at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in the 400 block of North Benjamin Lane in Boise at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Holly J. Roberson

Roberson, 25, is 5 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has blonde, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with colored lettering, and a black zip-up sweatshirt.

Roberson’s record includes convictions for aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance in Canyon County. She has been eligible for parole since March 16, 2022. Her sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Sept. 15, 2025.

Anyone with information about Roberson’s whereabouts should call 911.

