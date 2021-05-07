ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a St. Anthony Work Camp resident who stole a pickup and left his job in the community.

25-year-old Manuel Tyler Betty, IDOC #122652, was last seen at ­­­­5:25 p.m. Thursday at an agricultural warehouse where he was working in Newdale.

Betty is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.

He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a 2011 white Chevrolet pickup that belonged to his employer. The vehicle’s plate is: 1M C7786.

Betty’s criminal record includes felony convictions in Canyon County for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft by possession and eluding a peace officer. He was scheduled to be eligible for parole on Aug. 23, 2021. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Nov. 26, 2027.

People with information about Betty’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

