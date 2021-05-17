Idaho Department of Correction Zach Dell Heward

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking an Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center resident who walked from his job in the community.

Zach Dell Heward, IDOC #128080, is white, 35-years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm with images of Buddha, flowers and skeletons.

IDOC reports Heward’s record includes convictions in Bonneville County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of grand theft. He was to be eligible for parole on Aug. 20, 2021. His sentence was to be satisfied on Aug. 19, 2026.

Anyone with information about Heward’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

