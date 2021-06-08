BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Education Association has hired Paul Stark as executive director.

Stark has served as the General Counsel of the IEA for the last 10 years and was active in education law prior to joining the Association in 2011.

“Paul is the ideal person to take on this role and help lead the IEA forward,” IEA President Layne McInelly said. “He is intimately familiar with the mission, values, and activities of the IEA, as well as being highly respected both within the IEA family and among education stakeholders.”

Stark has a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and received his law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Prior to joining the IEA, he worked for the Idaho State Court of Appeals, multiple downtown Boise law firms,= and ran his own private firm in Meridian. Paul is the father of five children who have all been educated in Idaho public schools.

“I am very excited to be taking on new responsibilities and advocating for professional educators, students, and Idaho public schools,” Stark said. “The last year has demonstrated the need for all Idahoans to work together to support public education and build a public school system that provides access and opportunity for every student.”

Stark succeeds Matt Aber-Towns, who recently accepted the Executive Director position with the North Carolina Education Association.

“We are pleased that Matt will now be with our sister organization and will continue working on behalf of students and educators,” McInelly said. “We appreciate his efforts with the IEA and wish Matt and his family all the best.”

Stark began his position effective Monday.

