IDAHO FALLS – A proposed budget for over $282 million is up for discussion at a public hearing on August 20th at 7:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers in Idaho Falls.

The tenative budget for the 2020/2012 fiscal year is a 66% increase over 2019’s budget with a difference of $112,737,403 million. When comapred to the 2020 budget, it’s a 39% increase with a difference of $66.3 million.

Copies of the proposed budget are available at Idaho Falls City Controller’s Office during regular office hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekdays).

The tenative budget is posted on the City’s website at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov