IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man who went viral on his long board ride to work now has a new set of wheels.

The company Ocean Spray gifted the TikTok star Nathan Apodaca (aka 420doggface208), a new cranberry red truck. This comes after his old truck broke down and he had to longboard to work. On the way, he made a quick TikTok video to the beat of Fleetwood Mac while he lipsynced the lyrics and sipped on Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

The video was seen 23.6 million times and created a streaming spike for Fleetwood Mac’s song, “Dreams.” The band tweeted their appreciation back at Apodaca. Mick Fleetwood was so impressed that he created his own TikTok account to cut his own video. Fleetwood copied the moves of Apodaca by lipsyncing and sipping juice while riding a longboard. That video also went viral being seen 6.9 million times.

As part of Ocean Spray’s gift, they also gave Apodaca a truck bed full of cranberry juice and a new Sector 9 longboard.