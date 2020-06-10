Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The American Public Power Association recognized Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper Wednesday with its Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award.

The group is holding its national conference and virtual summit.

Casper was recognized for her significant contribution to help advance the goals of the American Public Power Association.

The Mayor has been active in the group since she was elected in 2014 and has been an advocate for public power on the local, state, and national level.

The post IF Mayor recognized as public power advocate appeared first on Local News 8.